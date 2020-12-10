Runaway Reunion: Lost dog found 445 miles away from home

(KFOR/NBC News) A 6-year-old German Shepherd named Luna Rose is heading home after months on the run.

Susan Ray of Houston, Texas rescued Luna back in March from the ‘Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.’

However, she didn’t have her for very long.

Three months later, Luna escaped.

“That morning, the dog sitter called at 6 a.m. and said Luna Rose is missing,” said Ray. “We, of course, put-up fliers, put everything on Facebook.”

Unfortunately, she had no luck finding the missing dog.

Fast forward six months to last weekend, when Sara Zink and her husband Micah picked up Luna along the side of the road in Oklahoma City.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2JT3Jjz