Two charged in shooting death of 22-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have charged two people in connection with the death of a Tucson man following a shooting on the Southside back in July.

On July 26, police identified Jose Luis Armando Miranda, 22, as the man who was shot in the 1200 block of E. 24th Street, near Park Avenue and 22nd Street.

Miranda died at the hospital from injuries he sustained during the shooting, police say.

On Monday, homicide detectives with Tucson Police Department said "probable cause was established on 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela and 17-year-old Angel Rendon for the murder of Jose Miranda."

Rendon has been booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Valenzuela was already being held at the Pima County Jail on unrelated charges. He was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.