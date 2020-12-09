McDonald’s look to raise prices of Happy Meals

CHICAGO, Ill. (KVOA) - McDonald's Happy Meals could be getting a bit less happy because they may be getting a bit more expensive.

The fast-food chain is scrapping a decades-old deal with its franchisees subsidizing the price of Happy Meal toys.

Starting in 2021, McDonald's will stop issuing the roughly $300 monthly contribution to its U.S. restaurants.

The contribution is called the "Happy Meal rent and service fee."

Those details come from an internal message from the company's U.S. leadership.

The chain said the subsidy isn't fueling growth in the way it used to.

Franchisees will be able to increase the price of a Happy Meal by 20 cents to offset the difference.

They are unhappy about the subsidy's elimination and new fees coming into place next year.

McDonald's said it's finding ways to provide other subsidies.