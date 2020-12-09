Skip to Content

“#InThisTogether”: TMC nurses ask community to do its part in slowing the spread of COVID-19

Tucson Medical Center health care workers pose for photo on International Nurses Day 2020.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center nurses are asking the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, TMC said they are launching a social media campaign called #InThisTogether.

Through the campaign, nurses hope to "encourage the Tucson community to do its part – wear masks, wash hands, stay home as much as possible and remain physically distant."

Here's the letter to the Tucson community from TMC:

