“#InThisTogether”: TMC nurses ask community to do its part in slowing the spread of COVID-19

“#InThisTogether”: TMC nurses ask community to do its part in slowing the spread of COVID-19New
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center nurses are asking the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release, TMC said they are launching a social media campaign called #InThisTogether.
Through the campaign, nurses hope to "encourage the Tucson community to do its part – wear masks, wash hands, stay home as much as possible and remain physically distant."
Here's the letter to the Tucson community from TMC:To-our-community