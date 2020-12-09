FBI warns public of ‘virtual kidnapping’ extortion calls

PHOENIX (KVOA) — On Wednesday, the FBI's Phoenix Division warned people about “virtual kidnapping” extortion calls happening in Arizona.

FBI Phoenix said it has recently received reports of victims getting calls from criminals claiming to have kidnapped their loved ones and threatening to harm them unless a ransom is paid.

"Sometimes a female can be heard crying or screaming in the background of the call," the FBI said in a news release. "No one is physically kidnapped in these extortion schemes, but they are often traumatic for everyone involved."

The FBI said that many of the calls originate in Mexico.

Although virtual kidnapping takes on many forms, the FBI said it is always an extortion scheme.

On average, families send thousands of dollars to the scammers before contacting law enforcement," the FBI said.

The FBI said it believes most virtual kidnappings for ransom remain unreported.

"We hope to raise awareness about this most recent scheme and equip individuals with the knowledge they need to avoid becoming a victim of this crime," the FBI said.

Although the FBI does not keep national statistics of virtual kidnapping for ransom, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in 2019, extortion scams had the third highest victim count in the U.S., behind phishing scams, and non-payment/non-delivery scams. Arizona had 1,092 victims of extortion in 2019.

If you get this type of call, whether you think it’s an extortion scheme or a legitimate kidnapping, the FBI said to contact law enforcement immediately.

To avoid becoming a victim of this extortion scheme, the FBI suggests people look for the following possible indicators:

Calls are usually made from an outside area code

May involve multiple phone calls

Calls do not come from the kidnapped victim’s phone

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service

If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the FBI said the following should be considered: