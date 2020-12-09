Arizona surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths; adds more than 4,400 new cases

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 4,444 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

The state also reported 108 deaths, citing a "large percentage of the deaths" to death certificate matching.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 382,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 7,081.

On Tuesday, the state reported 12, 314 new cases, the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,792,582 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.7% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 15,174,018 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 286,338.

