Arizona adds more than 12,300 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 12,314 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

Twenty-three deaths were added to the state's dashboard on Tuesday.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 378,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,973.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,780,498 eople have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.6% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Monday morning, there are 14,956,227 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 283,747.

