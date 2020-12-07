Ohio dad sings National Anthem at HS basketball game after sound system fails

The playing of the National Anthem before a high school basketball game hit a road block on Friday in Ohio.

The sound system went out... But then, a parent stepped up and saved the day.

That was Trenton Brown singing at Friday’s game between the Waverly High Tigers and the Portsmouth West High Senators in West Portsmouth, Ohio.

The game started normally, with the announcer telling every one to stand for the National Anthem.

But then, silence... No music.

The sound system, apparently experiencing technical difficulties.

After a few awkward minutes, out of the crowd came Trenton brown's soaring voice as he sang the Star Spangled Banner.

The father and husband, singing impromptu at the urging of his wife with no musical backup or even a microphone.

He just belted it out for all it was worth.

Another parent, Johnny Futhey, says Brown's performance brought people to tears.

Futhey caught it all on video and posted it to Facebook.

He says it got roughly a million views.