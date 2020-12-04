Arizona vs. Colorado basketball game rescheduled for Dec. 28

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Wildcats will now face Colorado on Dec. 28, after postponing the men's basketball game earlier this week.

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday morning that the University of Arizona Men's basketball game against Colorado had been postponed.

The announcement was made after Colorado said they did not have the minimum number of players to compete due to COVID-19 issues.

