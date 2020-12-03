Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine

As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot.

What if former commanders-in-chief did it?

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the vaccine.

And they'll roll up their sleeves on camera.

All three men have confirmed they would be willing to get an approved vaccine publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize health care workers and people living in long-term health care facilities to receive a vaccine once it is approved.