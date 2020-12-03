102-year-old survived the 1918 flu and COVID-19 twice

A New York centenarian lived through the 1918 flu and now she's beat coronavirus -- twice!

Meet 102-year old Angelina Friedman, a survivor, in every sense of the word.

Besides the 1918 flu pandemic, she survived cancer, internal bleeding, and sepsis.

In April, Friedman survived coronavirus.

And according to her daughter, Friedman survived a second coronavirus diagnosis this fall.

Friedman is now back in her regular room at North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center .

While she's lost most of her hearing and her vision is poor, Friedman is still celebrating life.

She's a big knitter and likes to make things for visitors.

Friedman was given a big party for her 101st birthday, and last year she was crowned prom queen.