Arizona adds 3,840 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths Wednesday

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 3,840 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Fifty-two deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 340,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,739.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,840 cases and 52 deaths. Did someone in your household test positive for #COVID19? Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure with the COVID-19 case. https://t.co/aDp8ZFyv7P #Stayathome pic.twitter.com/RFtEQR3H6u — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) December 2, 2020

On Tuesday, the health department said that more than 10,300 new cases were added to its dashboard because the extended four-day weekend caused delays in case reporting.

In a blog post, Dr. Cara Christ with ADHS, said that more "more cases than usual are being added for days over the last week."

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,654,075 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.2% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 13,730,738 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 270,728.

COVID-19 Resources: