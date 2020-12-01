Starbucks offers free coffee to frontline workers through December

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, Starbucks is offering free coffee to frontline responders.

The coffee chain announced Tuesday, it will offer a free tall brewed coffee to frontline workers throughout December.

Starbucks says this is a way to show “appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.”

From now until Dec. 31, eligible workers get a free (hot or iced) coffee. This includes doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

The offered can be redeemed at any Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.