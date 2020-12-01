Sabino grad Drew Dixon opts out of season at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – Former Sabino High School football standout and wide receiver the U of A Drew Dixon has decided to “opt out” of the rest of the season.

Dixon got his first completion of the 2020 season in Arizona’s loss to UCLA.

When Coach Kevin Sumlin was asked at his Monday press conference if Dixon was able to get into the mix a bit more (with 3 receptions for 46 yards) because he may gel better with backup QB Will Plummer, who stepped into the game after Grant Gunnel was injured, he answered: “There's more to it than that. (Dixon) played 70-something plays the week before. Didn't play the first game, because of some other issues. Played 70-some plays the week before and nobody knew he was on the field.”

Sumlin added, "Did not start the game last Saturday night. That might have something to do with his performance.”

Drew Dixo tweeted: "I made a decision that will benefit me in my career. Ya'll don't know me or live with me day-to-day so you're not gonna get it anyways. Thanks (to those) who do support me and my decisions."

Arizona hopes to end its ten-game losing streak this Saturday in a matchup at Arizona Stadium against Colorado. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.