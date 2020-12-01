Holiday weekend delays COVID-19 case reporting in Arizona; state adds more than 10,300 new cases Tuesday

Holiday weekend delays COVID-19 case reporting in Arizona; state adds more than 10,300 new cases TuesdayNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 10,322 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
Forty-eight deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 337,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,687.
In a blog post, Dr. Cara Christ with ADHS, said that on Tuesday, "more cases than usual are being added for days over the last week." The large number is the result of the extended four-day weekend.
WHAT TO KNOW:
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 2,637,138 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.2% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 13,547,090 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 268,129.
