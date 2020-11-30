Tucson Mayor announces Special Meeting to consider new COVID-19 mitigation measures
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has called a Special Meeting with the council to consider additional steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, her office said Monday afternoon.
In a news release, Romero said she will be asking the Council to consider establishing a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.
The mayor will be holding a Facebook live at 3:30 p.m. to answer questions.
This is a developing story.