Tucson Mayor announces Special Meeting to consider new COVID-19 mitigation measures

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has called a Special Meeting with the council to consider additional steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, her office said Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Romero said she will be asking the Council to consider establishing a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

The mayor will be holding a Facebook live at 3:30 p.m. to answer questions.

Tomorrow, Mayor & Council will be considering new COVID-19 mitigation measures at a special meeting.



Tune in to my Facebook page at 3:30 for a livestream to hear the full update. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) November 30, 2020

This is a developing story.