Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) – A man involved in an officer-involved shooting is recovering at a local hospital, Tucson Police Department said Monday afternoon.

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of E. 22nd Street for a report of a man with a shotgun. Reportedly, a suspect had asked for a ride from a resident, when the resident refused, the suspect allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim. Police say the suspect used a rock to damage the victim's windshield prior to leaving on foot.

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Winstel Boulevard for a report of a burglary by an armed suspect.

The suspect had reportedly entered an occupied residence in the area. Police say the description of the suspect matched the previous call.

The suspect was later located. Police say he pointed a shotgun at the Air Unit. A K-9 officer asked him to drop the shotgun.

TPD says the officer later discharged the firearm, striking the suspect.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the suspect, who was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Issac Daniel King, 27, will be booked into Pima County Jail.

He faces 2 counts of prohibited possessor, 2 counts of burglary in the 1st degree, 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1 count of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, 1 count of attempted armed robbery and 2 counts of endangerment.

Police say King is also the suspect in an armed robbery of a Church's Chicken on Nov. 23.

The officer involved has been identified as Ofc. Matthew Merz, a 21-year-old veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further details have been released.