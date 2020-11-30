“America the Beautiful”: FLOTUS unveils White House Christmas decorations/theme

The White House is ready for Christmas!

First Lady Melania Trump is showing off her holiday theme this year.

In this video posted to Twitter, she gives us a virtual tour.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The first lady went with a traditional-style of decor, lots of trees with white lights and red ornaments.

There is a close-up shot of a village hospital, a tribute to frontline workers amid the pandemic.

The first lady received the official White House Christmas tree last week, an 18-foot Fraser fir for the blue room.

About 125 volunteers helped her decorate over the weekend, which is less than in years past due to the pandemic.

The first lady captioned the video quote "during this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."