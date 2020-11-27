Police: 31-year-old man found dead inside vehicle on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON (KVOA) – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Tucson’s east side.

Officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of E. Rocky Vista Drive, near Golf Links and Houghton roads at 2 a.m., for a report of a man with gunshot trauma.

Police say officers located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma sitting in a vehicle.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Jeffrey Allen Ferri Jr., 31.

Officers and Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to the victim, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Ferri was visiting a friend in the area. After leaving his friend’s home, he was last seen seated in his vehicle.

After a short time, witnesses reported hearing gunfire, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call 88-CRIME.