Nov. 27 marks Native American Heritage Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friday was Native American Heritage Day.

Last week Governor Doug Ducey declared November Native American Heritage Month in Arizona to recognize the historical, cultural and economic contributions of Native American Tribes in our state.

Gov. Ducey took to Twitter to celebrate the day writing " We are proud to celebrate the 22 tribal nations across Arizona and recognize the many ways Native American communities have enriched our state."

The 22 tribal nations in Arizona make up nearly 28% o the state's land base.