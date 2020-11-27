Black Friday 2020: Holiday shopping begins!

TUCSON (KVOA) – It’s usually the day where shoppers eagerly line up to get all of the steals and deals in preparation for Christmas. But what does 2020 have to bring to the table this Black Friday?

For one, Black Friday is not going to be the same this year.

Some stores are not opening as early as years past.

Many stores are opening early, however, they are expecting its customers to use drive-up and pickup services.

Tucson Premium Outlets will open at 6 a.m.

The Tucson Mall and Park Place Mall both officially open at 7 a.m.

La Encantada will open its doors at 8 a.m. A spokesperson with the shopping center said they are trying to shy away from large crowds, as much as possible. That’s why they’ve extended their hours daily to give people more time.

It’s important to keep in mind that Pima County’s voluntary is in effect daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. In a statement, the county said the following:

“The point of the curfew is to discourage social gathering at night – bars and parties primarily. People who intend to go shop early on Friday are encouraged to wear a mask, keep their distance, wash or sanitize their hands and avoid crowds. If they can, stay home and shop online, or use curbside delivery.”