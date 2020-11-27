Amazon promises $300M in holiday bonuses to frontline workers

Amazon just announced $500 million of holiday bonuses to its frontline workers this Thanksgiving.

A special one-time holiday bonus of $300 will go to each one of its full-time, front-line employees.

Part-time workers will be getting $150.

The e-commerce company says the bonus is in appreciation of employees' hard work as the holiday shopping season nears its peak.

Some might consider it hazard pay, as Amazon revealed last month that nearly 20,000 of its employees have contracted coronavirus.

This latest round of bonuses follows another 500 million pay-out to frontline workers in June.

The extra holiday pay perks also come at a time of record revenue for the company.

Amazon reported that its profits tripled in the last quarter.