Tucson Parks and Recreation makes operational adjustment due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation is making operational adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Tucson said Wednesday that all ramadas will be closed through the end of December. All ramada reservations from Nov. 25 toDec. 31 will be canceled. Customers will be contacted about their options for a credit or refund.

At this time, the City will not be scheduling fields for any new games or tournaments.

The City will allow the few local games currently scheduled to continue, provided they follow their COVID-19 action plans previously submitted to the department. No spectators at events or events involving interstate travel will be allowed.

In addition, Sentinel Peak Park (“A” Mountain) will now close 30 minutes after sunset due to the influx of visitors and large gatherings on the mountain. Previously, the park hours were sunrise to 8 p.m.

For updates, visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation website, or follow its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor).