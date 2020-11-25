President Trump refuses to accept Biden’s win as transition proceeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is baselessly claiming anew that he won the 2020 election — even though he did not — and uttered one falsehood after another as he called into an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans to investigate unproven allegations of voter fraud.

Trump is claiming that “This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot.”

Trump, in fact, lost to President-Elect Joe Biden by a substantial margin.

The event comes after Pennsylvania certified Biden as the winner of the state Tuesday and as the formal transition process has begun in Washington.