Maricopa County detention officer dies in rear-end collision

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say one of their detention officers has died after his car was rear-ended in Buckeye.

Authorities said the collision that killed Officer Justin Folsome happened on Tuesday on State Route 85. A semitruck hit Folsome’s vehicle.

The driver of the semi was hospitalized with minor injuries. Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement that Folsome’s death was “tragic and heartbreaking.”

He also asked that people show his family love and support. Sheriff’s officials say it was not immediately known if Folsome was on duty at the time. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating. No cause for the collision has been given.