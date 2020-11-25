Skip to Content

Gospel Rescue Mission brings warm meals, prayers in drive-up event

5:17 pm

TUCSON (KVOA) - Because of COVID-19 the Gospel Rescue Mission's "Thanksgiving Blessings To-Go" became largely a drive-up event.

They were able to provide warm Thanksgiving meals, pies, flowers, drive-thru prayer and even pet food.

A reminder to us all that though times are tough, there is still always something to be thankful for.

News 4 Tucson Photojournalist Edgar Ybarra shares the story in the video above.

To donate to Gospel Rescue Mission, visit grmtucson.com.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

