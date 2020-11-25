Gospel Rescue Mission brings warm meals, prayers in drive-up event

TUCSON (KVOA) - Because of COVID-19 the Gospel Rescue Mission's "Thanksgiving Blessings To-Go" became largely a drive-up event.

They were able to provide warm Thanksgiving meals, pies, flowers, drive-thru prayer and even pet food.

A reminder to us all that though times are tough, there is still always something to be thankful for.

News 4 Tucson Photojournalist Edgar Ybarra shares the story in the video above.

Thanksgiving meals and other resources were provided by the Gospel Rescue Mission at the HSL Center of Opportunity today. Details at 5 p.m. on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/Gm4m2Khj8P — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) November 25, 2020

To donate to Gospel Rescue Mission, visit grmtucson.com.