Gospel Rescue Mission brings warm meals, prayers in drive-up event
TUCSON (KVOA) - Because of COVID-19 the Gospel Rescue Mission's "Thanksgiving Blessings To-Go" became largely a drive-up event.
They were able to provide warm Thanksgiving meals, pies, flowers, drive-thru prayer and even pet food.
A reminder to us all that though times are tough, there is still always something to be thankful for.
News 4 Tucson Photojournalist Edgar Ybarra shares the story in the video above.
To donate to Gospel Rescue Mission, visit grmtucson.com.