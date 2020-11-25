Arizona Supreme Court revives challenge over immigrant tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has revived part of a lawsuit by the state attorney general challenging in-state tuition for young immigrants brought to the country as children.

The court said Wednesday that the attorney general lacked the authority to sue the Arizona Board of Regents over how it sets tuition costs.

However, the panel found a trial court should not have dismissed the challenge to granting in-state tuition to students in the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young immigrants from deportation.

The attorney general contended in his 2017 lawsuit that extending in-state tuition to DACA recipients was essentially subsidizing their education with public funding. The allowance ended two years ago.