Arizona tallies 4,544 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 51 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 4,544 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

Fifty-one deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 306,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,515.

Nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Arizona over the weekend. And more than 2,600 cases were reported on Monday.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 4,544 cases and 51 deaths. Help slow the spread: Wear a mask when you are out in public places, wash your hands often with soap and water, and physically distance at least 6 feet from others. https://t.co/HLNnWDOpxo #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/XG8fxvtWiJ — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) November 24, 2020

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,497,904 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.9% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 12,428, 855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 257,929.

KEY UPDATES:

Pima County placed under voluntary curfew to help curb COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 vaccine coming soon to Pima County

CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel

US, Mexico and Canada extend border restrictions of nonessential travel

COVID-19 Resources: