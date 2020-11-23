Tucson police ID pedestrian who was struck Saturday on the east side

Tucson police ID pedestrian who was struck Saturday on the east sideNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson’s east side.
Ascencion R. Morales, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle near Golf Links and Kolb roads.
Police say Mr. Morales was crossing E. Golf Links Road at the time of the incident.
He reportedly was not within a crosswalk when a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Golf Links Road.
Tucson Police Department said Monday morning, the driver of the Toyota stopped immediately and remained at the scene.
A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.