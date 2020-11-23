One dead after three-vehicle crash in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - One person had died in connection to a three-vehicle crash in Marana Friday afternoon.

According to Marana Police Department, a semi-tractor trailer, a truck and a motorcycle were involved in a collision at the 11800 block of West Marana Road near Interstate 10 Friday.

MPD said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident at this time.

The other two drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

