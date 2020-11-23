Skip to Content

NAU vs. Arizona game canceled after player’s positive COVID-19 test

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Arizona Men’s Basketball game on Wednesday has been canceled after a player with Northern Arizona University tested positive for the coronavirus.

UArizona says both programs will work together to determine if a date to reschedule the game this season is possible.

"The news of this cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans. However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season," said Nathan Wiechers Associate Director, Communication Services with Arizona Men's Basketball.

