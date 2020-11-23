Green Things Garden to hold Poinsettia Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) - Green Things Garden Center and Zocalo Village will be hosting the Poinsettia Festival.

The festival will take place every day at 3384 E. River Rd. from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24.

The Poinsettia Festival is a perfect opportunity to take a self-guided tour of the 20 greenhouses and take that perfect selfie photo.

As the holidays are approaching, Santa will be visiting on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors can also take holiday craft classes, such as Hand Paint a Terra Cotta Pot for your Poinsettia, Holiday Gift Planting Class, Coloring Stations, Holiday Bonsai Class, and Succulent Plant Bowl Arrangements.

Thirty-five percent of Poinsettia sales will go to the Tucson Botanical Garden and other local non-profits.