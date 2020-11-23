﻿As COVID-19 crisis worsens, Pima County hospitals flirt with ICU capacity

TUCSON (KVOA) - ICU beds are once again in short supply throughout Pima County.

As the COVID-19 surges, hospital ICUs are filling up and Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says this is a very concerning time.

In an interview Monday, Cullen said many days last week, ICU beds in Pima County were nearing capacity, with the number of open beds in the single digits.

“If we thought we had accelerated transmission in the summer, we are post accelerated transmission and I actually don’t know what to call it yet,” Cullen said.

Over the last month, the coronavirus crisis has significantly deepened. As a marker, Cullen points to the week of Oct. 19.

“We were seeing 59 cases a day,” Cullen said. “That is what we were diagnosing. Now we are diagnosing 439 cases a day.”

“It’s super important to continue to do social distancing,” Tucson doctor Matt Heinz said. “Do not plan to go to family things, to travel for Thanksgiving or the holidays, Christmas, any of that just because it’s not going to be safe.”

The state department of health reported Sunday there were 175 ICU beds available in Arizona. However, Cullen said the surge line, the communication lifeline hospitals use to determine when and where to transfer COVID-19 patients is also at high capacity.

"They (hospitals) call the surge line and the surge line is the hub and the connector,” she said. “So, it facilitates appropriate transfer of care. I would argue it’s a lifesaving intervention that Arizona has developed.”

Cullen worries about a potential staffing shortage in the near future.

“We obviously could end up with a shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists,” Cullen said. “For me at least, having worked in rural Arizona a lot, I have a real fear about the rural communities. They’re not going to be able to provide the level of intensive care that’s needed just because they’re not geared to that. They’ve never had to that so they need to be able to ship their patients.”

As the surge continues throughout Arizona and much of the country, Cullen said some of the virus remains a mystery.

“I think none of us understand exactly what this virus is doing,” she said.