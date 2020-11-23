14,000 COVID-19 tests completed ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

TUCSON (KVOA)- The University of Arizona completed more than 14,000 COVID-19 tests as students head home for the holidays to finish up the rest of the fall semester online.

The testing blitz which began on Nov. 9 will end on Wednesday, but testing will be available to university students through the holidays and mandatory testing for dorm residents.

The test’s administered this past week, 4,048 were for off-campus students, with 1,537 for on-campus students and 1,284 for employees. Testing numbers are updated regularly on the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

President Robert C. Robbins urges students traveling home for Thanksgiving to quarantine, wear a mask, social distance and continue to wash their hands.

After the holidays, the university plans to start the spring semester in stage two.

"If things continue to go and we can't get the curve going downward and flattened out, then I think probably we're going to have to go back and start all over like we did with this term," Robbins said.

