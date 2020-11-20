New COVID-19 testing site opens Friday at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) – Those choosing to travel here to Tucson will have the opportunity to feel safer during their stay.

Starting Friday, Tucson International Airport will provide free COVID-19 testing. This is in partnership with the Pima County Health Department.

The testing center will be located in the baggage claim area near carousel number five. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through Monday.

We're proud to announce today our partnership with @pchd & Paradigm Labs to offer FREE COVID-19 testing at Tucson International Airport. We want anyone who has to travel to feel safe, because TUS Cares. Details: https://t.co/V87PJojtv9 pic.twitter.com/PF1fTKztxP — Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) November 18, 2020

The tests will be administered by Paradime Labs and are targeted towards testing individuals who are inbound to the Tucson area.

It's important to note that this is free and like some Pima County testing sites are walk-up, you need to make an appointment if you are interested in taking advantage of this testing site.

"For folks coming into the airport who want the test, if you go to our website, flytucson.com, you will see a message on the opening screen there about the free testing available," said Bruce Goetz, Tucson International Airport VP/COO. "Additionally, people who fly in, we're going to have signs throughout the airport where you can scan a QR code and enroll in tests."

.@pimaarizona opening up a brand NEW #COVID19 testing site at @TucsonAirport today... just in time for Turkey Day! ✈



My shadow and I have you covered with more on @KVOA this morning 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/yLNJVMmLzF — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) November 20, 2020

Those who utilize this service should receive their results 72 hours later at the most. But, in a lot of cases, it's been 24 to 48 hours.

To sign up for testing at the airport, visit labfinder.com.