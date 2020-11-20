Free car seat safety event kicks off this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police Department are teaming up for a free car seat safety event this weekend.

PCSD says car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children and teens.

The department wants to help make sure your car seat is properly installed to prevent those types of tragedies.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lazy Days RV located on Irvington and Country Club Road.