Cyclist dies from injuries sustained in Tortilita crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - The bicyclist injured in Friday morning's crash in Tortilita succumbed to his injuries.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 72-year-old Thomas Sturdy was reportedly involved in a crash near Overton Road and La Choola Boulevard at around 10:14 a.m. Friday.

Officials say Sturdy reportedly was conscious and alert when he was transported to a local hospital for treatment on an apparent leg fracture sustained in the collision.

After arriving at the hospital, authorities say Sturdy's condition worsened. He later reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

PCSD said the driver of the passenger vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

So far, no citations have been issued in connection to the case.

The investigation is on-going.