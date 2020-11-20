Skip to Content

15-year-old dead after fatal shooting on southside

New
7:50 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 15-year-old who died after sustaining gunshot wounds early Friday morning on the southside was identified of Tucson Police Department.

According to TPD, 15-year-old Adam Lopez was found unresponsive with gunshot trauma near the 300 block of W. Missouri St. near Liberty Avenue after the department received a report about a fatal shooting that occurred 3 a.m.

Officials said despite Tucson Fire Department and TPD personnel immediately rendering aid on Lopez, the 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD learned that Lopez left his home on foot to meet with an unknown person. Shots were then heard in the area.

Lopez was located with gunshot trauma soon after.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content