TUCSON (KVOA) – Are you looking for a job?

UPS is looking to hire over 300 seasonal employees in the Tucson area.

The company is also hiring driver helpers. Pay starts at $14.50 an hour.

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

Tucson, AZ

Sierra Vista, AZ

Yuma, AZ

Nogales, AZ

Safford, AZ

To apply, visit www.upsjobs.com.