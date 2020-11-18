Arizona tallies more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above shows local health care professionals talking about how the Thanksgiving holiday will be different this year.)

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 3,206 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Fifty-three more people lost their lives to the virus, according to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 283,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,365.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,206 cases and 53 deaths. Please wear a mask when in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread through speaking, coughing, & sneezing, including by people who don’t even know they’re sick. https://t.co/OnMH71TJCu #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/7ElOmKWPnk — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) November 18, 2020

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,372,186 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.7% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page.

This news comes on the heels of City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's call for the governor to implement a state-wide mask mandate.

I have asked @dougducey to issue a statewide mask mandate and keep that order in place until we have wide distribution of a vaccine, more effective treatments, or both. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) November 17, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, there are 11,365,323 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 248,734.

