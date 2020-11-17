Trump lawsuit over alleged problems with ballot observers rejected by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

PHILADELPHIA (NBC News) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects the Trump campaign claims that Philadelphia violated election laws during ballot counting.

Tuesday the court rejected the campaign's claim that Philadelphia violated state election law in the way it handled observers at the ballot counting center in Philadelphia.

The court said all state law requires is that observers must be allowed "in the room" where ballots are counted.

But the law does not set a minimum distance between them and the tables.

Adding legislature left it up to the county election boards to make the decision.