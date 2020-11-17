Hello Tucson! Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Tucson Dec. 5

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson is about to get a lot more kawaii as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its annual return to the Old Pueblo.

After last year's stop drew dozens of fans for a chance to pick-up new Hello Kitty swag, the popular all-pink truck is making its return to the Old Pueblo on Dec. 5.

The cafe will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Encantada Mall, located at 905 E. Skyline Dr. near Campbell Avenue that Saturday. The truck will be parked at Restaurant Circle near Firebirds.

This year's exclusive goodies include Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush, Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets, Sprinkle Mugs, Madeleine Cookie Sets, Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes, Enamel Pin Sets (in 2 styles), stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-Shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox.

According to organizers, the cafe truck has implemented several health protocols to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19.

Those include the staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, stanchions and social distancing markers will be placed on the ground, counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes, POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes, Hand sanitizer will be provided.

In addition, the cafe will only accept debit and credit cards during the event.

The cafe will also stop by Gilbert on Nov. 21 and Glendale on Dec. 12.

For more information, visit sanrio.com.