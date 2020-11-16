Two-vehicle crash causes delays on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays are reported on the north side after a collision involving two vehicles took place in the area Monday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash took place on Skyline Drive at Orange Grove Road.

PCSD said the roadway will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

