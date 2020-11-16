Tucson banker sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly customer

TUCSON (KVOA) – According to the Office of the United States Attorney's, on Friday, a man was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 40 months in prison for using his position with a bank to defraud an 82-year-old victim.

The 38-year old man, Jacob Roach was also ordered to pay $1.25 million in restitution.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney's, Roach was employed as a business relationship banker for a large bank in the Tucson area, where he fraudulently created a bank account in the victim’s name, and thereafter embezzled $1.25 million for his own use. Roach resigned from his position before the bank discovered the scheme.