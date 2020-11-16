Meet the new faces on the Pima County Board of Supervisors

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will look different in the new year.

There are three newcomers to the board.

The five-member board will soon be comprised of four Democrats.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy who just won re-election will be the lone Republican.

The newcomers say they share a common focus and a desire to set aside partisan politics.

Longtime TUSD school board member, Adelita Grijalva, Tucson doctor, Matt Heinz and educator, Rex Scott just won a four-year term.

They say they each bring a different skill set to tackle their overarching priority, getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Testing,” Grijalva said. “Making sure there’s equitable access to get tested and then when we have a vaccine, setting up the systems, having the systems in place to making sure we can effectively roll that out as soon as possible.”

“Helping the families of Southern Arizona navigate with some clarity and some stability and science, navigate this pandemic,” Heinz, a hospitalist on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, said.

“Dealing with the pandemic and the recovery from it is going to be the focus of all the work that we do on the board,” Scott, a retired teacher and principal in District 1, said.

Supervisor Christy said he is no stranger to being in the minority.

“I’m experienced in these waters and in these pathways of trying to find some sort of resolution by being in the minority,” Christy said. “And now I’m really in the minority but I’m up to the task and I think it’s going to be a positive outcome all the way around.”

The three new Democrats say they will work together, across the aisle for the good of Pima County.

“The voters who elected all five of us expect us to work in concert on behalf of everybody in the county,” Scott said.

“A lot of this stuff isn’t partisan,” Heinz said. “Filling potholes, getting us through this pandemic with as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, as safely as possible.”

Grijalva looks forward to keeping her community involved and up to date virtually.

“Because I can’t have a town hall,” she said. “I can’t get people together to talk. I think it’s a lot more effective. If I have one person who has a question, you can almost guarantee that there’s several other people with the same question.”

The new board begins working together early next year with the first meeting scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.