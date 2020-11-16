Local shelter to hold virtual Black Fur Day event

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local shelter is goes virtual this Black Friday.

Starting Nov. 27, Pima Animal Care Center will be featuring its pets on their Black Fur Day Facebook page. The sale will go on until Nov. 30.

Interested in adopting a pet? Ask away on the Facebook page posts. Pet fosters, volunteers and staff will be on standby to answer questions.

In addition, contact information will be posted for potential meet and greets.

Adoptions and meet and greets can take place anywhere that the foster and potential adopter would like to go over that holiday weekend.

“This is also a great way to get our foster pets seen because they aren’t physically at the shelter right now,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “The best place for a pet is in a home. Foster pets are usually much happier and healthier. We have been so grateful to the hundreds of people who have opened up their homes to foster pets since March.”

Adoption fees for adult pets will be free. There is an additional $20 per adopted dog for a licensing fee. Puppies and kittens will have $50 adoption fees.

PACC will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 27.

For any emergency calls on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you can call (520) 724-5900 and press 4.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Ericka Rios.