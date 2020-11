2020 has many of us trying to cope with comfort foods.

Cinnabon is capitalizing on that by selling its signature cream cheese frosting by the pint.

The topping is most recognizable for being drizzled on the chain's line of cinnamon rolls.

Like our frosting? You’ll LOVE our NEW limited edition Signature Frosting Pint! Available starting TODAY in our bakeries and with delivery! https://t.co/1n4DQAjWVX #LifeNeedsFrosting pic.twitter.com/3HjBcVQ7RM — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) November 16, 2020

Now, for the first time, you can get the Cinnabon frosting separately for $6 a pint.

You can find the frosting at hundreds of stores nationwide, and even have it brought to your door through food delivery apps.