Trump administration drops lawsuit for review of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) - The Trump administration dropped its lawsuit requesting the ballots cast in Arizona to be reviewed on Friday.

According to the Associated Press reported Thursday, the lawsuit was filed with the goal to that "bar the certification of election results until such a manual inspection is completed of ballots that contained 'overvotes,' instances in which people voted for more candidates than permitted" after the Associated Press called Arizona for his opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden.

After a Thursday night return of results, Biden reported to have an over 11,000 vote lead over President Trump. This left too few votes for Trump to catch up to surpass his opponent, with only 10,315 ballots left to be counted.

In a memo sent to the Clerk of the Arizona Superior Court, the president reportedly dropped the lawsuit stating "since the close of yesterday's (Thursday) hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecssary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors. Two down-ballot races (Board of Supervisors District 1 and State Senate District 28) remain at issue as of the time of this filing."

