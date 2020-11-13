Skip to Content

Senator-elect Mark Kelly says bipartisanship a real mission after McSally concedes race

New
5:33 pm Decision 2020Local NewsTop Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly is pledging to stick with the campaign theme of bipartisanship that won him a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona’s election.

Kelly told The Associated Press on Friday that the theme was more than a rallying point to get voters in the traditionally Republican state to back him.

Instead, the newly elected retired astronaut said it’s what he has always believed.

He says the polarization on political issues has made it so government doesn't do its job. He says he wants to help fix that problem by working across the aisle.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content