Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old San Manuel resident

TUCSON (KVOA) – Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old resident of San Manuel, Ariz., early Thursday morning.

Denton Gale Randall was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Avenue B in San Manuel.

He drives a 2008 white Toyota Tacoma pickup with Arizona handicap license number H, K, Y, 8, 0.

Mr. Randall is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says he does not carry a cellphone. He takes blood pressure medication but has no other known medical conditions.

Anyone with information Is urged to call 911 or 520-866-5111.